AC/DC opening High Voltage Dive Bar for Power Up tour kickoff in Minneapolis

AC/DC is set to kick off their Power Up tour of the U.S. on April 10 in Minneapolis, and they are resurrecting their High Voltage Dive Bar for the occasion.

The bar will be held at Machine Shop in downtown Minneapolis. It will be open on April 9 from 2 p.m. CT to 10 p.m. CT and then again on April 10 from 12 p.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT.

In addition to grabbing a drink, fans will be able to check out some AC/DC-related props, and get their hands on exclusive merch and special vinyl releases.

AC/DC previously set up their High Voltage Dive Bar in the U.S. ahead of the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October 2023. They also opened Dive Bar locations during their 2024 European tour.

The 13-date Power Up stadium tour is set to hit such cities as Arlington, Pasadena, Las Vegas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Chicago and more before wrapping May 28 in Cleveland.

A complete list of dates can be found at acdc.com.

