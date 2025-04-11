AC/DC kicks off Power Up tour in Minneapolis

AC/DC returned to the stage Thursday, launching the U.S. leg of their Power Up tour in Minneapolis. It marks their first non-festival show in the U.S. since their 2015-2016 Rock or Bust tour.

According to setlist.fm, the rockers treated the crowd to a set filled with hits, kicking off the show with "If You Want Blood (You Got It)" and following that up with such AC/DC classics as "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck," "Hells Bells," "Highway to Hell," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "You Shook Me All Night Long" and more.

They wrapped the show with a two-song encore of “T.N.T” and “For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).”

AC/DC launched their Power Up tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in May 2024. It was their first tour since releasing their most recent album, Power Up, in 2020, as they were unable to support it on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While their last U.S. tour ended in 2016, the last time AC/DC played the U.S. was at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October 2023.

The 13-date Power Up stadium tour hits Dallas on Monday and runs through May 28 in Cleveland. A complete list of dates can be found at acdc.com.

