AC/DC announces North American Power Up tour dates

AC/DC is ready to bring their Power Up tour to the U.S. and Canada.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just announced a set of North American tour dates, which will be the first time they’ve toured the States in nine years.

The 13-date stadium tour will kick off April 10 in Minneapolis, with stops in Arlington, Pasadena, Las Vegas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Chicago and more before wrapping May 28 in Cleveland.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at acdc.com.

AC/DC — Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and Chris Chaney on bass — launched their Power Up tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in May. It was their first tour since releasing their most recent album, Power Up, in 2020, as they were unable to support it on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time they played the U.S. was at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October 2023, although the last time they toured the U.S. was in 2015.

