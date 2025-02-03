AC/DC announces new European Power Up tour dates

AC/DC has added more dates to their Power Up tour.

The rockers are set to return to Europe this summer, with the new leg kicking off June 26 in Prague. The tour will hit such cities as Berlin, Madrid, Paris and more before wrapping Aug. 21 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.

AC/DC is set to kick off a 13-date North American stadium leg of the Power Up tour on April 10 in Minneapolis, with stops in Arlington, Pasadena, Las Vegas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Chicago and more before wrapping May 28 in Cleveland.

The band launched the tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in May. It was their first tour since releasing their most recent album, Power Up, in 2020, as they were unable to support it on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of dates, and more information about tickets, can be found at acdc.com.

