'Abbott Elementary﻿' goes nu metal with 'Last Resort' cover

CHRIS PERFETTI Disney/Gilles Mingasson (Gilles Mingasson/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Wednesday's episode of ABC's Abbott Elementary featured a surprise infusion of Papa Roach.

During the episode, the teachers head to a karaoke bar, where the character Jacob, played by Chris Perfetti, shocks his co-workers with a passionate rendition of the 2000 nu metal staple "Last Resort."

Abbott Elementary previously crossed over into the rock world with a Fall Out Boy reference during its 2024 Halloween episode.

In other nu metal in unexpected places news, an American Idol contestant auditioned during Sunday's episode with performances of Korn's "Freak on a Leash" and Drowning Pool's "Bodies," inspiring judge and noted rock fan Carrie Underwood to sing along.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!