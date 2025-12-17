A7X's Zacky Vengeance drops debut solo song as Zachary Baker

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance has launched a new solo project under his birth name, Zachary Baker.

The debut Zachary Baker song is a country rocker called "Dark Horse." You can watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

"This is for the ones who never give up no matter what your story is," Baker says in an Instagram post.

Avenged Sevenfold has previously showcased Baker's singing on their annual Halloween Misfits covers, which feature his lead vocals.

Baker will be back to shredding with A7X on their 2026 tour with Good Charlotte, which kicks off in July. The band also released a new song, "Magic," earlier in December.

