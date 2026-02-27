A7X's Zacky Vengeance announces debut solo album as Zachary Baker

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Zacky Vengeance has announced his debut solo album under his birth name, Zachary Baker.

The record is called Dark Horse and is due out April 3. It includes the previously released title track; a second cut, titled "Lighthouse," is out now.

"Driven by [Baker's] restless spirit and the outlaw heroes that inspired him, listeners will find a raw sermon of honesty," a press release reads. "Dark Horse blends poignant storytelling with Americana influences, signaling a striking evolution from his hard rock background into a songwriter stepping fully into his own."

Avenged Sevenfold's most recent album is 2023's Life Is but a Dream..., and they put out a new single, "Magic," in 2025. They'll launch a U.S. tour with Good Charlotte in July.

Here's the Dark Horse track list:

"Dark Horse"

"Misfit Hearts"

"Unlikely Cowboy"

"I'll Stop Pretending"

"Before I Go"

"Lighthouse"

"The Storm"

"Long Highway"

"Star Crossed"

"Someday"

"Fireflies"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

