'90s news: Toadies release new song, Blues Traveler announces tour dates

Toadies have premiered a new song called "The Charmer," the title track off the "Possum Kingdom" band's upcoming album.

"The Charmer" personifies frontman Vaden Lewis' long struggle with low self-esteem.

"I was afraid that if I lose that part of me that has such self-loathing that I won't be able to write

music anymore," Lewis says in a statement. "I decided to take that apart and make it a character, The Charmer."

The album The Charmer is due out May 1. It was recorded with late engineer Steve Albini, who died in 2024.

In other '90s band news, Blues Traveler has announced a run of tour dates, beginning May 1 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The newly scheduled shows also include a July 4 performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BluesTraveler.com.

You can also catch Blues Traveler on their tour with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors, kicking off in July.

