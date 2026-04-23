50th anniversary of Ramones' debut album to be marked by yearlong celebration

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the Ramones' self-titled debut album, and the milestone will be celebrated throughout the year.

One of those celebrations is the July 4 world premiere of the only authorized exhibition dedicated to the Ramones at The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. The exhibit was organized and curated by the museum in collaboration with Linda Ramone, wife of the late Johnny Ramone, and Ramones Productions Inc. It will include performances, artist conversations and interactive experiences.

According to a press release, the exhibit "connects audiences to the Ramones' legacy, cultural impact, and continuing aftershock across music, art, design, and public memory."

The upcoming year will also include physical Ramones releases and reissues from Rhino. In addition, newly remastered videos for "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Rock N Roll High School," "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker" and more have now been released on the Ramones' official YouTube page.

Released April 23, 1976, Ramones was recorded in one week, opening with what would become a Ramones classic: "Blitzkrieg Bop." While Ramones wasn't a commercial success, only making it to #111 on the Billboard charts, it was a hit with critics and went on to be considered one of the most influential punk records in the U.S. It has also landed on several best-of lists, including Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

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