311's Nick Hexum releases new solo EP featuring Chappell Roan cover

311 frontman Nick Hexum has released a new solo EP called Full Memories.

The set, out now via digital outlets, includes five tracks, one of which is a cover of the Chappell Roan song "California." Hexum shares in a statement that he related to the lyrics of "California," which tells "a story about being a midwestern kid who moves to California to pursue big dreams but having mixed feelings about it."

"This is exactly what happened to me at the age of seventeen before I moved back to Omaha to start 311 with my high school friends," Hexum says. "Of course it worked out just fine but at the time I did feel like a failure. [Roan's] song captures it well."

Full Memories is the second installment in a trilogy of Hexum solo EPs. The first, Waxing Nostalgic, dropped in February, while the third, Waning Time, is due out in the summer.

311's most recent album is 2024's Full Bloom, which includes the single "You're Gonna Get It."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.