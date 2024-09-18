311 announces new album, ﻿'Full Bloom'

By Josh Johnson

311 has announced a new album called Full Bloom.

The 14th studio effort from the "Down" outfit will arrive Oct. 25. It includes the previously released single "You're Gonna Get It."

"We hope fans can take from this album 311's message of positivity and unity," 311 says. "In today's world it's so easy to become alienated by the pressures of everyday life. Whether it's social media, stress at work, an illness, the list goes on. It's so important to stay open with your loved ones and community so we can all thrive in full bloom."

A second track, called "Need Somebody," is out now.

Here's the Full Bloom track list:
"You're Gonna Get It"
"Need Somebody"
"Full Bloom"
"Friend"
"Mountain Top"
"New Heights"
"Days Go By"
"Persimmon"
"All You've Seen"
"Braver"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!