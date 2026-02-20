311 announces livestreams for 311 Day shows

Nick Hexum of 311 perform on day 2 of the 10th Anniversary of Shaky Knees at Central Park on May 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If you won't be able to celebrate 311 Day in person with the "Down" rockers, you're in luck.

The band has announced livestreams for their upcoming 311 Day concerts, taking place March 7 and 8 in Las Vegas, via the platform Veeps.

The streams will begin at 11 p.m. ET. For more info, visit Veeps.com/311.

The 2026 311 Day shows will feature two distinct sets with no repeats, as well as a special one-time-only collaboration with the Blue Man Group on select songs.

Those who attend the celebration in Vegas can also visit a pop-up 311 museum.

311 will also be playing a run of West Coast dates leading up to 311 Day beginning March 1.

