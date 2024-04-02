311 announces 2025 edition of concert cruise

311 is getting back on the boat in 2025.

The eighth edition of the "Down" rockers' concert cruise will take place March 26-31. It will set sail from Miami and will make stops in the Bahamas.

The sea-faring event will feature three performances by 311. The members will also take part in various activities with the passengers, including a basketball tournament and a "name that tune" contest.

You can sign up for the first round of presales now through Tuesday, April 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 16, at 2 p.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit 311Cruise.com.

You can also catch 311 on dry land during their summer U.S. tour, which launches in July. AWOLNATION and Neon Trees will also be on the bill.

