311 announces 2025 Unity Tour

311 is officially bringing back their Unity Tour.

The once-annual outing will return for 2025, with dates running from June 20 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Aug. 29 in Tupelo, Mississippi. The bill will also include Badflower and Sitting on Saturn.

Members of the 311 Nation fan club can access a presale now. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Unity-Tour.com.

311 will be touring in support of their 2024 album, Full Bloom, which includes the single "You're Gonna Get It."

