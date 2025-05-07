3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with cancer

3 Doors Down In Concert - Detroit, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has been diagnosed with cancer.

The "Kryptonite" rocker, 46, shares in a Facebook video that he has clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He adds that the cancer has metastasize into his lungs.

"It's stage four, and that's not real good," Arnold says. "But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear, I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."

Due to Arnold's diagnosis, 3 Doors Down has canceled their upcoming summer tour plans, which included dates with Creed.

In the post's caption, Arnold adds that the 3 Doors Down track "It's Not My Time" now feels like it's "really my song."

"This'll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors!" Arnold writes. "Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!