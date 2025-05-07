3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold diagnosed with cancer

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has been diagnosed with cancer.

The "Kryptonite" rocker, 46, shares in a Facebook video that he has clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He adds that the cancer has metastasize into his lungs.

"It's stage four, and that's not real good," Arnold says. "But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear, I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."

Due to Arnold's diagnosis, 3 Doors Down has canceled their upcoming summer tour plans, which included dates with Creed.

In the post's caption, Arnold adds that the 3 Doors Down track "It's Not My Time" now feels like it's "really my song."

"This'll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors!" Arnold writes. "Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world."

