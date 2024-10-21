3 Doors Down playing Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots festival

3 Doors Down is playing the inaugural Sand in My Boots, a new festival presented by country star Morgan Wallen.

Sand in My Boots will take place May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, which has long hosted the Hangout Music Festival. The lineup will be headlined by Wallen, country-rocker HARDY, Post Malone and country duo Brooks & Dunn.

The bill overall is a mixture of country, rap and rock, with even some indie thrown in with bands including The War on Drugs, Future Islands and Real Estate.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT, and registration for access to passes is open now.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SandinMyBootsFest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.