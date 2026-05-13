20th anniversary reissue of Motörhead's 'Kiss of Death' album announced

Motörhead's 2006 album Kiss of Death is being reissued in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The package will be available in two-CD and two-LP sets on July 3. It includes audio newly half-speed mastered from the original tapes, as well as a bonus live recording of Motörhead's 2007 set at the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands.

You can watch a new lyric video for the song "God Was Never on Your Side" streaming now on YouTube.

Kiss of Death marked Motörhead's 18th studio album, and featured contributions from Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez and Poison guitarist C.C. DeVille.

Motörhead disbanded in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, though archival projects continue to be released. Longtime guitarist Phil Campbell, who'd been in the band since 1984, just passed away in March.

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