2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class to be announced on 'American Idol'; Gene Simmons to serve as guest mentor

courtesy of ABC

By Jill Lances
We won’t have to wait much longer to find out which artists are getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for 2024.

It was revealed Monday on American Idol that this year's inductee class will be announced live on the April 21 episode of the ABC talent competition by Idol judge and Hall of Fame member Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest.

The announcement will happen on what's being billed as Idol's "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame" night, with Gene Simmons, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame with KISS in 2014, serving as a guest mentor, and all the competitors performing songs from Hall of Fame inductees.

Nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class include Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Jane's Addiction and Sinéad O'Connor.

The 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall and the festivities will stream live on Disney+, with an ABC special airing at a later date.

