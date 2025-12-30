The 20 most competitive housing markets in Texas

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL.

Across much of the U.S., people are struggling to buy and sell homes. Homebuyers are scared off by high prices and economic uncertainty, while home sellers are staying put until they can earn more profit from the sale. Student loan debt is adding even more pressure on younger buyers. As such, houses are selling at a historically slow rate, especially in the Sun Belt—even as mortgage rates fall.

That's not the case everywhere, though. In today's market, understanding your local level of competition can help you make smarter decisions. It affects everything from how quickly homes sell to how much negotiating power buyers and sellers have.

Conditions vary widely across Texas—but this list can help. Redfin Real Estate ranked the most competitive cities in Texas based on their combined months of supply (lower is better), average sale to list ratio (higher is better), and median days on market (lower is better). All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most competitive cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. The Woodlands, Texas

- Days on market: 21.88 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.3%

- Months of supply: 2.32 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.5%

- See homes for sale in The Woodlands on Redfin.com

#2. Flower Mound, Texas

- Days on market: 33.31 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.4%

- Months of supply: 2.94 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 22.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.2%

- See homes for sale in Flower Mound on Redfin.com

#3. Carrollton, Texas

- Days on market: 34.93 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.4%

- Months of supply: 3.03 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 24.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 39.8%

- See homes for sale in Carrollton on Redfin.com

#3. Grapevine, Texas

- Days on market: 33.6 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.2%

- Months of supply: 2.49 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 22.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 41.8%

- See homes for sale in Grapevine on Redfin.com

#5. North Richland Hills, Texas

- Days on market: 44.35 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.8%

- Months of supply: 3.18 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 23.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 34.2%

- See homes for sale in North Richland Hills on Redfin.com

#6. Euless, Texas

- Days on market: 35.78 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.9%

- Months of supply: 2.73 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 16.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.4%

- See homes for sale in Euless on Redfin.com

#7. Pearland, Texas

- Days on market: 31.54 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.8%

- Months of supply: 3.0 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 14.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.4%

- See homes for sale in Pearland on Redfin.com

#8. El Paso, Texas

- Days on market: 44.64 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.6%

- Months of supply: 3.36 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 20.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.5%

- See homes for sale in El Paso on Redfin.com

#9. Richardson, Texas

- Days on market: 37.65 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.0%

- Months of supply: 3.22 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 36.1%

- See homes for sale in Richardson on Redfin.com

#10. Lewisville, Texas

- Days on market: 39.12 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.0%

- Months of supply: 3.29 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 18.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.5%

- See homes for sale in Lewisville on Redfin.com

#11. Arlington, Texas

- Days on market: 45.02 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.1%

- Months of supply: 3.22 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 31.0%

- See homes for sale in Arlington on Redfin.com

#12. Plano, Texas

- Days on market: 41.43 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.0%

- Months of supply: 3.58 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 17.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 34.5%

- See homes for sale in Plano on Redfin.com

#13. Allen, Texas

- Days on market: 44.1 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.1%

- Months of supply: 3.62 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 15.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.8%

- See homes for sale in Allen on Redfin.com

#14. Grand Prairie, Texas

- Days on market: 41.97 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.9%

- Months of supply: 3.49 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 22.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 31.1%

- See homes for sale in Grand Prairie on Redfin.com

#15. Fort Worth, Texas

- Days on market: 50.3 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.2%

- Months of supply: 3.92 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 17.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.1%

- See homes for sale in Fort Worth on Redfin.com

#15. Irving, Texas

- Days on market: 38.77 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.8%

- Months of supply: 3.8 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 32.1%

- See homes for sale in Irving on Redfin.com

#17. Sugar Land, Texas

- Days on market: 37.47 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.3%

- Months of supply: 3.44 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 12.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 31.9%

- See homes for sale in Sugar Land on Redfin.com

#18. College Station, Texas

- Days on market: 51.14 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.0%

- Months of supply: 4.01 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 0.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.9%

- See homes for sale in College Station on Redfin.com

#18. Pasadena, Texas

- Days on market: 42.23 days

- Sale to list ratio: 97.5%

- Months of supply: 3.75 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.5%

- See homes for sale in Pasadena on Redfin.com

#18. Spring, Texas

- Days on market: 53.59 days

- Sale to list ratio: 98.6%

- Months of supply: 4.32 months

- Share of homes sold above list price: 19.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.0%

- See homes for sale in Spring on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.