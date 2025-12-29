The 20 most affordable cities in Texas to buy a house

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL.

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Texas residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Texas, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Atascocita, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 21.5%

- Median sale price: $320,742

- Median household income: $114,443

- Income needed to buy: $81,906

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,048

- See homes for sale in Atascocita on Redfin.com

#2. Spring, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 22.2%

- Median sale price: $251,291

- Median household income: $86,888

- Income needed to buy: $64,170

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,604

- See homes for sale in Spring on Redfin.com

#3. Leander, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 23.2%

- Median sale price: $424,857

- Median household income: $140,180

- Income needed to buy: $108,493

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,712

- See homes for sale in Leander on Redfin.com

#4. League City, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 25.0%

- Median sale price: $391,322

- Median household income: $119,870

- Income needed to buy: $99,929

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,498

- See homes for sale in League City on Redfin.com

#5. Pearland, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 25.8%

- Median sale price: $378,573

- Median household income: $112,470

- Income needed to buy: $96,673

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,417

- See homes for sale in Pearland on Redfin.com

#6. Rowlett, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 26.0%

- Median sale price: $385,935

- Median household income: $113,600

- Income needed to buy: $98,553

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,464

- See homes for sale in Rowlett on Redfin.com

#7. Pflugerville, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 26.7%

- Median sale price: $393,025

- Median household income: $112,656

- Income needed to buy: $100,364

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,509

- See homes for sale in Pflugerville on Redfin.com

#8. Sugar Land, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 26.8%

- Median sale price: $480,193

- Median household income: $137,511

- Income needed to buy: $122,623

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,066

- See homes for sale in Sugar Land on Redfin.com

#9. Wylie, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 28.7%

- Median sale price: $425,307

- Median household income: $113,661

- Income needed to buy: $108,608

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,715

- See homes for sale in Wylie on Redfin.com

#10. New Braunfels, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 29.2%

- Median sale price: $336,371

- Median household income: $88,257

- Income needed to buy: $85,897

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,147

- See homes for sale in New Braunfels on Redfin.com

#11. Missouri City, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 30.3%

- Median sale price: $383,120

- Median household income: $96,746

- Income needed to buy: $97,835

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,446

- See homes for sale in Missouri City on Redfin.com

#12. Flower Mound, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.0%

- Median sale price: $637,607

- Median household income: $157,737

- Income needed to buy: $162,821

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $4,071

- See homes for sale in Flower Mound on Redfin.com

#13. Mansfield, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.4%

- Median sale price: $478,323

- Median household income: $116,590

- Income needed to buy: $122,146

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,054

- See homes for sale in Mansfield on Redfin.com

#14. Mesquite, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.5%

- Median sale price: $295,392

- Median household income: $71,843

- Income needed to buy: $75,432

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,886

- See homes for sale in Mesquite on Redfin.com

#15. North Richland Hills, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.6%

- Median sale price: $385,220

- Median household income: $93,434

- Income needed to buy: $98,371

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,459

- See homes for sale in North Richland Hills on Redfin.com

#16. Conroe, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.6%

- Median sale price: $310,373

- Median household income: $75,245

- Income needed to buy: $79,258

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,981

- See homes for sale in Conroe on Redfin.com

#17. Allen, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.6%

- Median sale price: $533,220

- Median household income: $129,130

- Income needed to buy: $136,165

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,404

- See homes for sale in Allen on Redfin.com

#18. Garland, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 31.8%

- Median sale price: $310,538

- Median household income: $74,717

- Income needed to buy: $79,300

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,982

- See homes for sale in Garland on Redfin.com

#19. Cedar Park, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 32.0%

- Median sale price: $517,365

- Median household income: $123,972

- Income needed to buy: $132,116

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,303

- See homes for sale in Cedar Park on Redfin.com

#20. Round Rock, Texas

- Payment to income ratio: 33.0%

- Median sale price: $418,549

- Median household income: $97,187

- Income needed to buy: $106,882

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,672

- See homes for sale in Round Rock on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.