10-year-old '﻿AGT﻿' contestant follows up "Last Resort" cover with "Master of Puppets" performance

After making headlines for her shredding rendition of Papa Roach's "Last Resort," 10-year-old guitar phenom Maya Neelakantan delivered another rocking cover on America's Got Talent.

During Tuesday's quarterfinal episode, Maya performed Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" while joined by a live band. In addition to surely impressing fans of the "Enter Sandman" legends and Eddie Munson alike, Maya earned the approval of the judges.

Howie Mandel, who may have mixed up his famous rock bands, remarked, "That was, like, Van Halen reincarnated," adding, "You're amazing on that!"

Before leaving the stage, Maya declared, "Thank you Metallica, and also thank you to the [late bassist] Cliff Burton family for making this possible!"

The results of the quarterfinal round will be announced during Wednesday's episode, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

As previously reported, Maya auditioned with "Last Resort" while playing a signature Gibson guitar sent to her by Tool's Adam Jones. Papa Roach also encouraged their fans to vote for Maya.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.