Win your tickets to see Gary Clark Jr.!

Gary Clark Jr. @ Aztec Theatre 2026

6/22-7/2

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Gary Clark Jr., August 28th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/06/2026 - 07/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Gary Clark Jr. August 28, 2026 at the Aztec Theater. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.