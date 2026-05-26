Win your tickets to check out Electric Ocean at SeaWorld San Antonio!

SeaWorld San Antonio Electric Ocean 2026

5/26-5/29

Listen weekday afternoons at 3:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to SeaWorld Electric Ocean happening select nights now through August 2nd!

Visit seaworld.com now for tickets and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/2026 - 05/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) One-Day Admission tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio. Parking, food and beverages not included. (ARV: $256.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.