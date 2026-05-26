Win tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins all week!

The Smashing Pumpkins @ Moody Center 2026

5/26-5/29

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins: The Rats in a Cage Tour, October 25th at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/26/2026-05/29/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Eight (8) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets The Smashing Pumpkins, October 25, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.