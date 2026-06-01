Win tickets to see the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco Roughriders!

San Antonio Missions Baseball 2026

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Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to so see the San Antonio Missions take on the Frisco Roughriders, June 11th at Nelson Wolf Stadium PLUS get free parking, 4 hotdog, drink and popcorn vouchers!

Tickets on sale now at samissions.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/2026-06/05/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to San Antonio Missions vs. Frisco Roughriders, 4 hot dog vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, 4 popcorn vouchers, 1 parking pass all valid for June 11, 2026 at Missions Stadium. (ARV: $65.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.