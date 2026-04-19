Win tickets to see Kid Rock at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas!

Kid Rock @ Dos Equis Pavilion 2026

4/20-4/24

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Kid Rock: Freedom 250 Tour – The Road to Nashville, May 1st at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/2026 - 04/24/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Kid Rock, May 1, 2026 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.