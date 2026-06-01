Win tickets to the International Friendly: Saurdia Arabia vs. Senegal!

International Friendly @ Toyota Field 2026

6/1-6/5

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the International Friendly: Saudia Arabia vs. Senegal, June 9th at Toyota Field!

Tickets on sale now at sanantoniofc.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/01/2026-06/05/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets The International Friendly, June 9, 2026 at Toyota Field. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.