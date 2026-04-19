Win tickets to experience La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair!

La Semana Alegre 2026

4/20-4/23

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show for your last chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to La Semana Alegre, April 23rd & 24th at Hemisfair – Viva Fiesta!

Tickets on sale now at lasemanaalegre.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/2026 - 04/23/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) two-day admission passes to La Semana Alegre, April 23, 2026 & April 24, 2026 at Hemisfair. (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.