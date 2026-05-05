Win tickets, before you can buy them, to 99.5 KISS Presents Sevendust + Theory Of A Deadman!

Sevendust Septermber 10

5/5-5/8

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win tickets, before you can buy them, to 99.5 KISS Presents Sevendust + Theory of a Deadman: The Dead/Seven Tour, September 10th at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale at 10am Friday May 8th at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/05/2026-05/08/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: two (2) tickets 99.5 KISS Presents Sevendust + Theory of a Deadman: The Dead/Seven Tour, September 10, 2026 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.