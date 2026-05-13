We've got your last chance to win tickets to see SHINEDOWN!

Shinedown @ Moody Center 2026

5/11-5/15

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show, at 12:05 with Brandi and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II with Coheed & Cambria and Balck Stone Cherry, May 22nd at Moody Center in Austin, TX!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/11/2026-05/15/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Shinedown, May 22, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.