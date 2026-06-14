We've got your last chance to win tickets to see Killswitch Engage!

Killswitch Engage @ Boeing Center at Tech Port 2026

6/15-6/19

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show, at 12:05 with Brandi, and again during the PM Drive for the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win Win a pair of tickets to Killswitch Engage, June 21st at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/15/2026 - 06/19/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Killswitch Engage, June 21, 2026 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.