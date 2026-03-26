We've got your additional chance to win Dirty Heads with 311 tickets here!

Dirty Heads & 311 @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 2026

3/23-8/10

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dirty Heads and 311: So Glad You Made It Tour with Atmosphere and Rome, August 22nd at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater - don’t forget you can come back every day and enter to increase your chances of winning!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/2026-08/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Dirty Heads with 311, August 22, 2026 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.