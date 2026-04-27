We've got tickets to see Buckcherry + Black Stone Cherry at the Aztec Theatre!

Buckcherry & Black Stone Cherry @ Aztec Theatre 2026

4/27-5/1

Listen weekday afternoons at 3:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Buckcherry + Black Stone Cherry: The Wild Cherry Tour, August 31st at Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/27/2026-05/01/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Buckcherry + Black Stone Cherry: The Wild Cherry Tour, August 31, 2026 at Aztec Theatre (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.