We've got a last chance to win tickets to see Clutch!

Clutch @ Aztec Theatre 2026

4/20-4/24

Listen weekday afternoons at 4:20 during the Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Clutch: Suffer No Evil US Tour, April 29th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/20/2026 - 04/24/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Clutch, April 29, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.