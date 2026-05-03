We're giving you more chances to win your tickets to see Iron Maiden at the Alamodome!

Iron Maiden

5/4-5/8

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show, afternoons at 12:05 with Brandi and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026 with Megadeth and Anthrax, September 29th at the Alamodome!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/04/2026-05/08/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Iron Maiden, September 29, 2026 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.