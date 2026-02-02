We’re giving you an additional way to win GODSMACK with Stone Temple Pilots tickets!

GODSMACK @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater 2026

2/2-5/20

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see GODSMACK: The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026 with Stone Temple Pilots, May 29th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin - don’t forget you can come back EVERY DAY and enter to increase your chances of winning!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/02/2026 - 05/20/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to GODSMACK, May 29, 2026 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.