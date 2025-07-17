Join us for the Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive on Friday, August 8th from 9am-6pm at Wonderland of the Americas (4522 Fredericksburg Road).

REGISTER HERE TO DONATE!

Everyone who schedules an appointment and attempts to donate on August 8th will receive a commemorative t-shirt, PLUS anyone who registers to donate on the South Texas Blood Drive website is qualified to win 1 pair of tickets to see the Mudvayne: L.D. 50 25th Anniversary Tour on October 12th at Boeing Center at Tech Port plus an autographed Mudvayne set list.

Special thanks to our sponsor Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing!

