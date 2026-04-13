Listen for the keyword weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11a, 1p and 4p!

KISS Cash Hole

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The $1000 KISS CASH HOLE CONTEST starts Monday, April 20 and goes through Friday, June 5*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 99.5 KISS:

· Listen to 99.5 KISS Monday, April 20 through Friday, June 5* weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!

*Excluding May 25, 2026 (Memorial Day)