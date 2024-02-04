LILIAC, the ‘First Family of Rock’, is a 5-piece hard rock band from Los Angeles. The band is fronted by Melody, lead guitarist Samuel, drummer Abigail, bassist Ethan and keyboardist Justin. The sibling’s talents were discovered by their dear father, Papa Liliac, also the band’s manager and producer. After many crazy nights, they honed their craft as weekend street performers on the Santa Monica pier. Their sound takes the listener back to a time when rock was complex but told a story!

LILIAC’s raspy vocals, catchy lyrics, scorching guitar solos, sparkling keys, thick bass and thunderous drumming provides a familiar, but fresh take on classic hard rock. The band initially went viral on social media for their impressive covers, and videos, of classic rock and metal songs. This opened the door for LILIAC to appear on The World’s Best on CBS and America’s Got Talent, catapulting them to international recognition. It is no mystery why their covers of Rainbow in the Dark and the Trooper won the hearts of millions and had people dancing in the dark.

LILIAC was not afraid and began writing their own hook-heavy, original material produced in their home studio by Papa Liliac. Their debut original album, Chain of Thorns, was released early 2019 and hit #1 on Amazon’s Best Seller for Rock Music Charts; proving why they say “we are the children” sent to save rock n’ roll.

The summer of 2019 kicked off their first North American tour consisting of 40 dates of sold out shows in front of 1000′s of fangs! The band opened for classic rock icons such as Loverboy, Queensrÿche, Stryper, Slaughter, and even Kiss on the Kiss Kruise! Their follow-up, full length album, Queen of Hearts, brought 13 new songs in 2020: reaching #29 on the iTunes Rock Charts!

LILIAC’s 2022 “Moonlight Tour” consisted of 48 shows (44 headlining) allowing the band to sail away across the country multiple times. During this tour LILIAC ‘grew up’, further sharpening their skills, and their fangs, on the stage and impressing the likes of Bret Michaels, Vinny Appice, and multiple other rock n’ roll icons. With nearly 1 million fans on Facebook, and quickly growing on other socials, LILIAC is ready to take the world by storm.

