Last chance tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents BUSH plus qualify to win a VIP Experience for 2!

BUSH @ Boeing Center at Tech Port 2026

4/13-4/17

Listen weekday mornings during the Billy Madison Show, at 10:05 with Brandi and again during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Bush: The Land of Milk & Honey Tour, April 22nd at the Boeing Center at Tech Port PLUS all winners will instantly qualify to win a VIP Experience for 2!

Tickets on sale now at at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/13/2026 - 04/17/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Fifteen (15) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Bush, April 22, 2026 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.