Kick-off Summer with a $250 Living Spaces Promo Card!

Living Spaces 2026

5/18-5/22

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:50 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a $250 Living Spaces Promo Card to kick-off summer and upgrade your patio!

Visit livingspaces.com now to explore incredible styles for every budget!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/18/2026 - 05/22/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: one (1) $250 Living Spaces Promo Card. (ARV: $250.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.