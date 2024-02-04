Great White Banner

BRETT CARLISLE – VOCALS

MARK KENDALL – GUITARS

MICHAEL LARDIE – GUITARS, KEYBOARDS

AUDIE DESBROW – DRUMS

SCOTT SNYDER - BASS

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped– nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

Four decades in and Great White enlists Brett Carlisle to take over vocal duties and lead the charge on hit after hit. That arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

To experience their hits live in concert—”Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light”—is to ride an emotional wave of sultry connections, arousing lyrics, and an all-out marathon of hard-hitting orchestrations. Audiences might also hear tracks like “Stick It”, “The Angel Song”, “Big Time” or one of the many deep cuts from Great White’s 13 studio albums.

California-based Great White is Mark Kendall (guitar), Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Audie Desbrow (drums), Scott Snyder (bass), and Brett Carlisle (vocals). Since 1982, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing, blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. The band’s core writing team of Lardie and Kendall forged numerous hits over the years, and when Desbrow joined in ‘85, the grooves hooked an amazing stride.

Now for more than a decade, Snyder has merged his unforgiving rhythm to Desbrow’s relentless percussion. Carlisle, born and raised in Alabama, brings a Southern rock charm laced with Bayou blue-based grit.

From an early gig at the famed Los Angeles’ Troubadour, to sharing arena stages with rock’s biggest names like Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Scorpions, to globe-trotting alongside contemporaries Slaughter, Vixen, Skid Row, Vince Neil and more – Great White continues to bring its exhilarating live performance to the masses.

OfficialGreatWhite.com | Facebook: Great White Official | Twitter: @GreatWhiteRocks

YouTube: Official Great White TV | Instagram: officialgreatwhite

