Find out how to get your Holiday Photos with The Billy Madison Show!

BMS Holiday Photos 2025

11/15

Tired of the same old mall Santa pics that everyone has seen a thousand times? It’s time to sleigh your holiday photo game with The Billy Madison Show!

Meet The Billy Madison Show Saturday, November 15th from 2p-4p at Rock & Brews; 5702 Landmark Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249!

Bring your friends, your ugly sweaters, even your bad decisions and leave with a free holiday photo that’ll have your family saying, “Wait… you did WHAT with Nard?!”

Come jingle, mingle, and make your holiday pic actually worth posting.

Because Santa’s cool… but Billy’s cooler.

Rock & Brews 2025 San Antonio
