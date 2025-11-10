Enter everyday for your chance to win AC/DC tickets!!

AC/DC @ Alamodome 2026

11/10-7/22

Enter below for an additional chance to win a pair of tickets to see AC/DC: Power Up Tour 2026, July 24th at the Alamodome, and don’t forget, you can enter once per day to increase your chances!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-07/22/26. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winner will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to AC/DC, uy 24, 2026 at the Alamodome. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.