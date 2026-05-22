Download the KISS Rocks App and we’ll tell you when to enter for The Smashing Pumpkins tickets!

The Smashing Pumpkins @ Moody Center 2026

5/23-5/24

Download the KISS Rocks App, turn on your notifications and all weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins: The Rats in a Cage Tour, October 25th at the Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/23/2026-05/24/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets The Smashing Pumpkins, October 25, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.