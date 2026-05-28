Download the KISS Rocks App and we'll let you know when it's time to win DEVILDRIVER tickets!

DevilDriver @ Aztec Theatre 2026

5/31

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications – Sunday during Texas Traxx with Chris Sifuentes we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to DEVILDRIVER: Spike and Kill North American Tour with special guests Upon A Burning Body, August 28th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/31/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets DEVILDRIVER, August 28, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.