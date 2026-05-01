Download the app and we will tell you when it's time to win Shinedown tickets!

Summer of Live 2026

5/2-5/3

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter to win a pair of tickets to Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II with Coheed & Cambria, May 22nd at the Moody Center in Austin!

Celebrate the Summer Of Live with $30 tickets for this show and more at livenation.com now through May 5th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/02/2026-05/03/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Shinedown, May 22, 2026 at Moody Center in Austin, TX! (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.