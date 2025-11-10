99.5 KISS Presents Three Days Grace! Register to win tickets now!

Three Days Grace @ Frost Bank Center 2026

11/10-10/21

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS presents Three Days Grace: Alienation Tour with I Prevail, October 26th at the Frost Bank Center - and don’t forget, you can enter once per day to increase your chances!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/10/25-10/21/26. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Three Days Grace, October 26, 2026 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.