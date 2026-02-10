The votes are in! Here are your top 5 2026 Super Bowl ads

You voted for your favorite Super Bowl commercials, and the results are in!

Budweiser’s ad featuring a baby bird befriending a horse takes the top spot in a landslide with 46% of the votes.

Coming in at number two is the Dunkin’ spot with Ben Affleck, Jason Alexander, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jaleel White, Alfonso Riberio, Jasmine Guy, Ted Danson, and Tom Brady.

Here are the top 5 Super Bowl commercials according to your votes:

1- Budweiser’s ad featuring a baby bird befriending a horse

2- Dunkin’s spot with Ben Affleck, Jason Alexander, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jaleel White, Alfonso Riberio, Jasmine Guy, Ted Danson, and Tom Brady.

3- Novartis prostate cancer screenings with NFL tight ends

4- Bud Light with Post Malone, Peyton Manning, and Shane Gillis

5- Pepsi with the Coca-Cola polar bear