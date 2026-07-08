Will Def Leppard’s new album crack their top 5 releases?

Photo of Def Leppard (Photo Credit: Ross Halfin)
By Aaron

Def Leppard is currently on the road with Extreme in Europe. While on tour, Joe Elliott sat down and spilled the beans on a new record; 18 tracks that are being recorded and slated for release in early 2027.

The band is promising everything from “the fastest song they’ve ever recorded” to some massive piano tracks, using their latest single “Rejoice” to kick the whole thing off.

Hearing that new music is on the horizon got me thinking about the catalog we already know by heart, so I sat down and sorted out the definitive top five Def Leppard records!

Hysteria: I don’t think there’s much debate here. Seven hit singles. Mutt Lange at the absolute top of his game. It’s one of those rare albums where almost every song feels like it could’ve been a single.

Pyromania: This is the album that changed everything. “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages,” “Foolin”... it’s hit after hit, and it’s easy to see why this record turned them into one of the biggest bands in the world.

High ‘n’ Dry: This is my favorite version of Def Leppard. Less polish, more attitude. You can hear the AC/DC influence all over it, and “Bringin’ On the Heartbreak” is still one of the best songs they ever recorded.

Adrenalize: This album had impossible expectations after Hysteria and came together after the death of Steve Clark. It may not be their best record, but considering everything the band was dealing with, it’s an impressive one.

On Through the Night: This one doesn’t get enough love. It’s raw, hungry, and still has that new-wave-meets-British-heavy-metal sound before the band evolved into what we know today as Def Leppard.

We still have a bit of a wait until the new material drops in 2027, but looking back at this run, they’ve earned the right to take their time in the studio.

Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!

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